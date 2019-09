It’s official.



Anthony Weiner has resigned.

After a press conference-turned-media circus, the newspapers are taking their own shots at the disgraced congressman as he leaves office.

While some newspapers kept it tamer than their past Weinergate headlines, some just couldn’t resist the puns.

Which paper had the best cover?

