Weiner Collapse Sends De Blasio Into NYC Mayor Race Lead

A new Quinnipiac poll has Public Advocate Bill De Blasio surging into the lead in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Support for former Rep. Anthony Weiner has collapsed to 10% from 26% three weeks ago. And all of Weiner’s loss has been De Blasio’s gain: His support has doubled from 15% to 30%.

The other two major candidates, Council Speaker Christine Quinn and former Comptroller Bill Thompson, have seen their support stay steady in the low 20s.

De Blasio also leads all of his potential opponents in runoff matchups by at least nine points (a runoff is required if no candidate gets 40% of the vote in the primary). Quinnipiac also found that Thompson leads Quinn by 10 points in a runoff between those two candidates.

De Blasio has made his call to reform and reduce the New York Police Department’s use of “stop and frisk” policing tactics a centrepiece of his campaign, and a court decision this week forcing the department to drastically change the practice has raised the issue’s profile in the race.

The primary election will be held on Sept. 10.

