Weil's Michael Aiello Does More Than $4 Billion Worth Of Deals In 7 Days

One young partner really went above and beyond in the last week.

Weil Gotshal’s Michael Aiello has handled three high profile deals for three different clients in seven days, DealBook reported. And he did it while recovering from a shoulder surgery, which included a bad reaction to anesthetic and pain pills.

The deals: he represented amusement company Cedar Fair in $2.4 billion leveraged buyout by private equity company Apollo; he worked with Abbott Laboratories in its $123 million bid for StarLIMS Technologies and was Sanofi-Aventis’s attorney in its approximately $1.9 billion acquisition of consumer health care company Chattem.

DealBook’s report is here, and AmLaw covered the deals here.

With Aiello’s huge week and a bankruptcy practice that never takes a break, it sounds like it’s a good time to be a lawyer at Weil.

Unless, of course, you like vacations and sleep.

