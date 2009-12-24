Weil's Great Year Means "Distinguished" Bonuses For Some Associates

This year’s bonus winner: Weil Gotshal.

Senior associates at Weil Gotshal will receive bonuses as high as $50,000.

That’s $15,000 higher than top associates at Sullivan & Cromwell and $20,000 more than Cravath’s senior associates.

Above The Law has the full bonus memo.

Associates who don’t receive the “distinguished bonus”‘ will receive a bonus on the S&C scale as long as they receive an “overall strong” rating.

We noted in November that Weil has had a really great year, and suggested they might be a firm that would break away from the pack

Weil has handled the Lehman and GM bankruptcies this year, which means (to put it mildly) a lot of associates have worked really hard. Hopefully the extra cash will help compensate for all those sleepless nights.

