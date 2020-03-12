The UFC gave Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2-month medical suspensions after their 25-minute war

Photos by Stephen R. Sylvanie / Reuters Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk fought a brutal battle.

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have been suspended from fighting for two months because of a fight which was so brutal they both looked disfigured.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) which had jurisdication over the Las Vegas bout, said they cannot engage in contact sparring until April 22.

Additionally, they cannot fight until May 5. Zhang and Jedrzejczyk can weight-train and work on cardio, should they wish.

The UFC boss Dana White called both athletes “savages” in a post-fight press conference at the weekend.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have been suspended from professional fighting for two months following their 25-minute war at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk threw a combined 783 strikes according to UFC stats – that’s a strike once every 1.9 seconds – and landed 366, with 351 of those being considered significant, or powerful.

The defending strawweight world champion Zhang did enough in the eyes of the Octagon-side judges to edge a narrow victory.

Photographs of the damage she caused on Jedrzejczyk’s face went viral as the challenger suffered a bent nose and extreme swelling on either side of her forehead. The UFC also released slow-mo footage which showed the punches that disfigured Jedrzejczyk‘s face.

According to MMA Mania, the injuries both fighters suffered were so bad that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) which had jurisdiction over the event, has issued two-month medical suspensions.

The NSAC said both fighters would be suspended from fighting until May 5, and should not be permitted to engage in contact sparring until April 22. Weight-training and cardio would be fine.

Win or lose, suspensions after combat sport events are common – 17 athletes from the UFC 248 show were sent for medical checks or told not to compete for a certain amount of time, MMA Mania says.

Zhang and Jedrzejczk were released from hospital as their injuries were not deemed significant.

“You see my [swelling], I felt this, you know, she did great,”Jedrzejczk said in her post-fight interview. “There was something missing. But I felt all the punches, from the third round, the [swelling] was bothering me and I felt it just getting more and more swollen, and my head was, like, going on and off.”

Jedrzejczk praised the champion, Zhang: “Congrats, champ. I’m very happy that we gave a good fight.”

The UFC boss Dana White called the athletes “savages” and predicted Zhang will now become a UFC superstar.

“I knew that that fight was gonna be ridiculous,” White said at the post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena. “You have these two incredibly talented savages who wanted that belt more than anything.

“[Zhang is] gonna be a massive star,” he said. “The fighting sport is so crazy you gotta keep winning. If you keep winning, you’re gonna be a star.”

Read more:

Watch the UFC slow-mo footage showing the punches that disfigured Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s face

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk both looked disfigured after a brutal, bloody UFC war

A women’s MMA fight was so bloody it looked like the fighters had been in the cage with a bear

Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting $US100 million offers from Saudi Arabia to fight Floyd Mayweather

‘Sometimes I feel like a b—-‘: Mike Tyson cried on his podcast because he feels ’empty’ and misses being ‘an annihilator’ in the ring

$US1 billion promoter Eddie Hearn is on a mission to take over world boxing, and his plan involves 3 of the biggest stars in the sport

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.