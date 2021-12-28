10 common weightlifting mistakes that are stalling your gains and how to fix them, according to experts

Stop being impatient — muscle growth takes time

Topping the list of mistakes people make in the weight room, according to experts, is not waiting long enough to see the results you want.

Too many athletes have unrealistic goals or an arbitrary timeline for reaching them, which can lead to frustration, burnout, and quitting.

Muscle takes years to build. Beginners might expect to gain 4 to 7 pounds in three months. For experienced athletes, 2 to 4 pounds in the same time period is a reasonable pace, research suggests.

Rather than rushing, trust the process. One way to stay motivated and focused is to track your progress in multiple ways, such as how much your strength or stamina increases each week.

Even if you have physique goals like weight loss or ripped abs, performance achievements are a good reminder you’re on the right track, whether you notice it in the mirror or not.

Duffin said a slow, steady approach may take patience, but it’s the best way to ensure the longevity of your gains.

“The beauty of strength training is that it continues to be progressive over time,” he said.