Weight Watchers draws Twitter controversy after poorly timed promoted post coincides with assassination of Iran's top military leader

New year, same Weight Watchers.

The weight-loss program is no stranger to controversy, and on Thursday night it found itself once again in hot water. The 55-year-old company – which rebranded to “WW” in September 2019 to focus more on general health rather than weight loss – became the subject of internet scorn for an unfortunately timed social media campaign that coincided with an airstrike against Iran by the US military.

Acting on orders from President Donald Trump, the US military issued an airstrike on Thursday that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, near the Baghdad Airport. Iranian officials warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US, sparking fear among American citizens of a pending war and building on tensions in the region that have deepened since the US invaded Iraq in 2003.

Anxious Twitter users took to the platform to voice concerns about a possible forthcoming World War III, prompting hashtags like #WWIII and #worldwar3 to appear on national top trend lists. Situated among them was the poorly timed promoted post from WW, declaring #thisismyWW, which was intended to draw users to the site to browse customised food and exercise plans in the new year.

Spotting the inadvertent gaffe, several users posted screenshots of the regrettable pairing.

Could Weight Watchers have picked a worse time to rebrand? pic.twitter.com/YjOchXtfJZ — Skoog (@Skoog) January 3, 2020

“Weight Watchers probably regretting their promoted hashtag tonight,” wrote Chelsea Fagan, founder of the blog The Financial Diet.

Weight Watchers probably regretting their promoted hashtag tonight pic.twitter.com/9QNNYdFETh — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) January 3, 2020

Others urged the company to pull the campaign, while anticipating forthcoming anxiety from WW’s social media team.

Weight Watchers might want to pull this trending hashtag campaign pic.twitter.com/pAp0WMJQJl — Colin Jones (@colinjones) January 3, 2020

Tense moment for the Weight Watchers social media manager. pic.twitter.com/K15YmrSmHK — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 3, 2020

A WW spokesperson did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

WW was also at the centre of in controversy in September after launching a “healthy eating” app for children that spurred widespread backlash. On September 13, protesters led by the Balance Eating Disorder Treatment Centre gathered outside WW’s headquarters in New York City to speak out against the app, which they said was designed to “profit off the insecurity of children” and promote disordered eating.

“We have to think hard about what we want to teach kids about wellness. Being your healthiest self doesn’t come from an app,” Emily Costa, an employees at the treatment centre, told Business Insider in September.

