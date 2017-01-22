Weight Watchers hired a Bafta-nominated filmmaker to try and turn weight loss ads on its head

Getty (L-R) Gary Tarn and Loretta Munoz in 2006.

Weight Watchers (WW) hired a BAFTA-nominated filmmaker to do a short documentary on weight loss success to try and turn dieting advertising on its head.

In a new film called “Yes” by Gary Tarn, details the journeys of a few people who have collectively lost more than 27 stone (384 lbs.)

Tarn’s debut film “Black Sun” was released in 2005 and was executive produced by Alfonso Cuarón who was responsible for “Children of Men” and “Gravity.”

WW told Business Insider that the film is aimed at getting away from “pictures of women laughing into salads” and that the film “is in stark contrast to the ‘fictional’ worlds of slimming advertising” and details real life stories in a more accessible way.

For example, it tells the story of Anabel Bonner, 29, who lost seven stone after years of comfort eating as a child because of her parents’ divorce.

And, Nigel Johnson, 31, could not fit into his favourite ride at Disney World, and then lost 8 stone through WW.

Weight Watchers is one of the largest weight loss and dieting companies in the world with a market capitalisation of over $750 million (£606 million).

As Business Insider’s Rebecca Harrington pointed out recently, research on Weight Watchers has come to overwhelmingly positive conclusions about the company’s sensible rules, and the new programme is even more in line with what nutritionists recommend.

Participants in a clinical trial on the original plan for a year lost an average of nearly 7 pounds, and an analysis from the company following hundreds of thousands of members found they had 15% greater weight loss with the new program compared to the old one.

Some studies have even found that losing 1-2 pounds per week can be the most effective rate for maintaining weight loss. Other studies have found Weight Watchers members also tend to lower their heart disease risk and blood pressure, as exercising and losing weight in general have also been shown to do.

