Weight Watchers up 9% after earnings beat

Weight Watchers shares spiked by as much as 9% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings.

The weight-loss-assistance company said it earned $US273.3 million in third-quarter revenues, down 20.8% year-on-year,while beating the forecast for $US266.3 million.

Adjusted earnings per share was $US0.38, topping the forecast for $US0.29.

Last month, Weight Watchers announced that Oprah Winfrey joined its board and bought a 10% stake in the company.

Weight Watchers raised its outlook for full-year 2015 earnings to between $US0.64 and $US0.74 per diluted share, from $US0.57 and $US0.72.

