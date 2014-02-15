Weight Watchers Shares Are Crashing

Weight Watchers International is down 26%, putting the stock at $US22.50 early in the trading session.

Weight Watchers posted Q4 earnings of $US0.58 per share after the bell on Thursday. This missed expectations for $US0.61 per share.

The company said its sees full-year earning per share of $US1.30-$1.60, lower than estimates for $US2.73 per share.

“While we are confident that we are on the right track to execute a successful transformation, 2014 will be a very challenging year as reflected in our 2014 EPS guidance of $US1.30 to $US1.60,” Jim Chambers president and CEO of Weight Watchers International said in a press release.

The company is working to reorganize its business.

