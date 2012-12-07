Weight Watchers Made A New Logo That Looks Like Microsoft Word Art

Weight Watchers just underwent a branding makeover. Unfortunately its new logo kind of looks like it was made with Microsoft Word Art.

According to the press release:

As part of the program overhaul and looking forward to the next 50 years, Weight Watchers also gave its brand a new, highly modern visual system that brings to life the transformation members experience when they adopt a new lifestyle that can lead to significant weight loss.

But while the 1.3 million member program says it’s modern, we say that the chunky font with the fade to grey colour gradients is reminiscent of what we’d slap on the cover page of an Eleanor Roosevelt book report to spice things up. If only the new logo came with clip art…

The typeface is based on a customised version of the font Fort and comes in five other bright colour options.

Paula Scher at Pentagram created the identity redesign and according to Pentagram’s website, “The new identity features a friendly, accessible logotype with the Weight Watchers name set in lowercase. The logotype appears in a gradient that visibly lightens from left to right, embodying the idea of transformation and losing weight.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.