Weight Watchers is getting smoked

Weight Watchers shares fell as much as 22% Thursday afternoon after the company reported fourth-quarter results, and missed on earnings.

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 3 cents, missing the estimate for a 2 cent gain according to Bloomberg.

Guidance for 2016 earnings was between $0.70 and $1, while analysts had estimated $0.81.

More to come …

