WEIGHT WATCHERS WORKER: 'We Are Paid Less Than Kids Who Work At McDonald’s'

Weight Watchers employees are frustrated by the pay disparity between the haves and the have-nots. Weight Watchers pays spokespeople like Jennifer Hudson and Jessica Simpson millions of dollars to tout its programs.



But its own employees are increasingly disgruntled because their pay is too low and they can’t make ends meet, reports Steven Greenhouse at The New York Times.

“We are professionals, we have to dress nice, but we are paid less than kids who work at McDonald’s,” Weight Watchers leader Tammy Williams told the Times.

The $18 base pay for leading meetings hasn’t increased in more than a decade. Employees also say they receive no mileage reimbursement for the first 40 miles driven each day.

CEO David Kirchoff told employees in an email that one of the company’s “top priorities is to improve your working life at Weight Watchers.”

The complaints about pay disparity are similar to those heard at other corporate giants like McDonald’s and Walmart,

Weight Watchers isn’t likely in any condition to increase expenses. Profits were down 16 per cent in the third quarter, and the weight-loss business is more competitive than ever.

Still, investing in employees is important to the company’s success. If current workers are happy with the business, the company has a better chance of recruiting better candidates in the future.

