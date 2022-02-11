Influencer who rose to fame documenting her 300-pound weight loss is hospitalized with organ failure

Weight-loss influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital on dialysis, her husband Danny wrote in an Instagram post.

Danny said Reed couldn’t eat and acted strangely 3 weeks ago. At the hospital, doctors put her in a medically-induced coma.

Reed became famous in 2016 when she started to share her weight loss journey.

Lexi Reed, an influencer known for documenting her 312-pound (142kg) weight loss on Instagram, is in the hospital due to organ failure, her husband wrote on Instagram.

In a Thursday post on her account, Reed’s husband Danny wrote that Reed was admitted to the ICU, and put in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

According to Danny, Reed’s health issues started three weeks ago when she “kept getting sick and couldn’t keep any food down.” He decided to take her to the hospital when she started acting out of character, he wrote.

Reed, who is 31, is now awake and on dialysis for her organ failure, but can’t walk, Danny wrote. He said doctors told him if he waited longer to take his wife to the hospital, she could have died.

“Getting her back to health has been our top priority,” Danny wrote. He later commented on the post, saying he might set up a GoFundMe for Reed’s medical expenses, since her family doesn’t have insurance.

Reed’s Instagram account gained popularity in 2016 when she started to document her weight loss journey, which Danny was also a part of.

In two years, Reed lost 312 pounds (142kg) and Danny lost 95, People.com reported. In 2018, she told the magazine she started her weight-loss journey as part of a challenge to cut out soda, alcohol, cheat meals, and eating at restaurants.

After losing weight, Reed had surgery to remove seven pounds of loose skin from her stomach.

Before Reed experienced these health issues, she took to Instagram to share how the pandemic has affected her weight maintenance, saying she gained a bit of weight, but was still proud of how far she’s come.

“I ended up losing 312lbs (142kg) in two years, and despite gaining some of that weight back, I’m still happy to be alive after fearing I’d miss 30, and I’ll never go back to where I was,” Reed wrote on Instagram in September.