JAWBONE: These Are The Habits That Affect Weight Loss The Most

Jawbone, the company behind the UP fitness tracker and accompanying nutrition app, did some digging into its data to identify common traits among UP users that have lost weight.

The company’s findings aren’t necessarily surprising, but they back up myths and tips about weight loss you may have heard in the past.

Jawbone compared the activity and foods logged by UP members that lost 10% of their starting body weight versus those who didn’t lose any weight over the same period of time.

Here are a few of the key points Jawbone found from the data:

Those who lost weight logged 75% more meals per week than those who didn’t lose weight. There’s been debate about whether or not eating more well-balanced small meals actually helps your metabolism. Some experts say yes, others have said no, but Jawbone’s data backs up the former.

UP users that lost weight logged 60% more workouts per week, which isn’t surprising.

Jawbone wearers that lost weight also had 11% more teammates than those who didn’t.

Those who lost weight got 8% more sleep too.

UP users that lost weight also logged foods that had 25% more fibre, 13% less fat, 13% fewer calories, and 12% less sugar per meal. They also ate breakfast 30% more and drank 33% more water than those who didn’t lose weight.

When collecting this information, Jawbone’s data science team only looks at the raw data coming in from UP band wearers around the world. This means they don’t look at any factors that could identify you, such as your name, age, or gender.

The takeaways aren’t definite — everybody’s body is different, so diet and exercise varies depending on your own personal needs. Still, Jawbone’s data reinforces that fact that eating healthy meals, exercising regularly, and getting more sleep are important when losing weight.

Check out the full data set at Jawbone’s blog.

