Weighing the Arguments: Does Raising Taxes Help or Hurt Job Creation?

The debate over the influence of tax rates on job creation has been raging for decades. Arguments from both sides of the fence claim empirical data demonstrates that they’re right. As a wise person once said, “If you torture the numbers long enough, you can make them say anything.”



While many would like to torture the politicians behind the rhetoric until they’re willing to say what we want them to say and do what we want them to do, it’s simply not practical (or legal). Still, they’re going to say what they’re going to say. Putting them together on the same page may be the only way to help us understand the truth and form our own opinions on the subject.

This infographic below collects quotes from some of the most prolific “tax talkers” in recent history. With the economic troubles facing us today, will raising taxes or lowering them help put more people to work? We may have to wait until after next year’s election to find out for sure.

Click to enlarge.

(via: CT Toyota Dealer)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.