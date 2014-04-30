This Brilliant Suitcase Handle Could Solve The Problem Of Overweight Bag Fees

A French designer may have solved the problem of overweight luggage at the airport.

Created by designer Selma Durand, the “Weighing handle” can determine if a bag is too heavy to check (via Designboom).

The handle contains a spring, which stretches a few millimeters when lifted and reads the weight of the suitcase.

The handle, while not currently for sale, can “adapt to any suitcase” if a luggage company wanted to incorporate it in its products, according to Durand’s website.

Durand designed the travel accessory for her master’s project at ENSCI-Les Ateliers this March.

With airlines charging $US100 and up for overweight bags now, the handle will undoubtedly come in handy.

Check out how it works below:

