A Car Randomly Caught Fire In Front Of Weibo Headquarters

Photo: Richard Sprague

There’s a pretty big fire in front of the Sina Weibo building in Japan, according to this tweet from technologist Richard Sprague.A reader wrote in to tell us that it was car fire and that they “self-ignite occasionally.”



Weibo is a Chinese microblogging service very comparable to Twitter. It’s hugely popular, in use by more than 30% of the world’s Internet users.

If any other China-based readers have more information, feel free to reach out to dlove [at] businessinsider [dot] com.

