Wegmans is recalling lemons, oranges, and some premade foods over concerns they could be contaminated with Listeria

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider Lemons and oranges are being recalled by Wegmans.

Wegmans is recalling oranges, lemons, and certain premade food items over Listeria concerns.

The affected items were sold in Wegmans stores in New Jersey; Pennsylvania; Virginia; North Carolina; Maryland; Brooklyn, New York; and Harrison, New York.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Wegmans is recalling oranges, lemons, and premade products containing the citrus due to the possibility they could be contaminated with Listeria, according to the US Food & Drug Administration.

The oranges and lemons were provided to Wegmans by Salisbury, North Carolina-based Freshouse Produce LLC. The supplier found Listeria monocytogenes on equipment in its packing facilities after internal testing.

Listeria causes symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhoea. It can cause fatal infections in young children, elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems, and could lead to miscarriages for pregnant woman, according to the FDA.

Produce affected by the recall include four-pound bags of Valencia oranges, two-pound bags of lemons, and lemons sold in bulk. The FDA also issued a list of the premade food items that contain the oranges and lemons, which includes Wegmans’ chicken cutlets, grilled shrimp trays, and assorted claw platters.

The full list can be found on the FDA’s website.

Wegmans is alerting Shoppers Club members who purchased these items via automated phone calls.

