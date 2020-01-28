We visited Wegmans in NYC and PCC in Seattle, two cult-favourite grocers. We saw why one is making bigger waves.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider PCC is the largest member-owned food co-op in the US.

Wegmans and PCC are two cult-favourite grocery stores in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest regions of the US, respectively.

We went shopping at both stores to compare the experience of the two regional grocers which have generated devoted fan bases on opposite ends of the country.

We found that Wegmans was the superior regional grocer for various reasons, from store design to price.

In the Northeast, there’s Wegmans. In the Pacific Northwest, there’s PCC Community Markets.

For shoppers who want more out of a grocery store than the typical corporate fare, these beloved local chains promise local, wholesome food and a shopping experience that’s personal and exciting.

Wegmans is a family-owned chain of grocery stores that’s continually rated highly for customer and employee satisfaction, and is generally ranked among America’s favourite grocery stores. PCC hasn’t achieved the same critical acclaim, but it’s the largest member-owned food co-op in the US. It’s known for its high-quality produce and products – as well as its high prices.

We visited a Wegmans store in New York City and a PCC store in Seattle, Washington to compare the shopping experiences at both and to see which regional grocer is superior.

From its charming store design to its fair prices, Wegmans beat out PCC in this east versus west coastal head-to-head.

Here was our experience:

We went to the PCC location in Fremont, Seattle.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

PCC is relatively small, but it’s filled with colourful, fresh-looking produce.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Everything, of course, is organic or local. Or both. All of PCC’s price tags come with vivid, enticing descriptions of the product.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But these bright, beautiful bunches of veggies came with steep price tags.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

If a pound of apples is two to four apples depending on size, these apples cost at least a dollar each.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Still, there was undeniably an incredible variety of produce that would be hard to find anywhere else.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

There was even a section featuring fresh, local mushrooms. Mushroom hunting is a semi-popular activity in the northwest, where morels, chanterelles, and pine mushrooms abound in the wild mountains.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But despite a craving for chanterelles, at $US13 for pound, we decided it wasn’t worth it.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In addition to the plethora of esoteric, expensive vegetables and fungi, there were also some products you’d find in any grocery store, with prices you’d find in any grocery store.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But for the most part, the market felt intensely local.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Although its fresh meat section was small relative to many corporate grocery stores, it was strategically filled.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Signs emphasised that in this market, the focus is on fresh-butchered meat, tailored to the needs of the customer.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Across the aisle from the meat was the cheese section, containing an array of local or organic cheeses.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Each cheese’s label came with a flavour description, along with the kind of milk used to make it, kind of enzymes used, place of production, and a suggested wine pairing. They did not come with prices.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

PCC’s fresh-baked section is tucked into its bread aisle. There’s no in-house bakery, and instead, fresh bread is brought from local bakers.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Its fresh loaves were fragrant and gorgeous but also cost over four dollars a pop.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

As we moved through the store, we wondered if PCC would have survived or thrived anywhere other than the Pacific Northwest.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

There were definitely some great products that have been embraced by the mainstream, like Bob’s Red Mill flour, which is also sold at Trader Joe’s.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

However, there were other products that raised our eyebrows, such as probiotic cream cheese.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

There was one aisle in particular that set off a few alarm bells: the vitamins and supplements section.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In addition to supplements and vitamins, which are largely unregulated by the FDA, there was an entire shelf of homeopathic products.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

There is no scientific research that proves the efficacy of homeopathic products. In fact, they’re pretty much water. So the fact that many people take them in lieu of traditional medical treatments can be dangerous.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider



Seattle has many quirks, and an affinity for alternative medicine is, unfortunately, one of them. But Seattle has other affinities: for coffee, granola, and unusual seasonings.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In addition to countless flavours of bulk granola …

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Even more flavours of bulk coffee …

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

And fresh-ground nut butters …

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

There were large tanks of organic, craft-brewed obscure sauces like tamari, a Japanese sauce that’s similar to soy sauce.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Finally, we moved onto the prepared foods section, which contained a variety of the expected and the very unexpected.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Like at many grocery stores, there was an extensive Mediterranean bar full of various pickled things — mostly olives.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Its olives were several grades above anything you could find at Kroger. They looked delicious but came with some odd naming and high prices.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

PCC has a fresh yogurt bar, something we’ve never seen at any other grocery store. It looked mostly untouched.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Something about large open containers of yogurt feels less than sanitary.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The deli was full of creative, if not very appealing, hot and cold options.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

You can’t have an organic-focused food co-op in the Pacific Northwest without a kale salad.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Or a vegan egg salad.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Or a shelf dedicated entirely to various flavours of hummus. PCC doesn’t have that many house-brand products, but it does have tons and tons of house-brand hummus.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

There isn’t much seating in the fresh food area. It’s definitely more of a to-go layout.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

And with that, we decided it was time to go.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

On the way out, we peeked at the soap aisle, which had very expensive, Eastern-religion-themed soaps.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But it was clear that at PCC, clean eating had a high price. Despite the intriguing and high-quality products, the prices made us sure that we’d probably never make PCC our go-to grocery store.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Community-owned may be a selling point for some, but most Americans value, well, value. Those with enough money are welcome to opt-out of shopping at cheaper, corporate-owned grocery stores.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

On the other coast, we also stopped by a recently-opened Wegmans store in Brooklyn, New York.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We noticed from the get-go that the interior of the store was pretty large and spacious.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also immediately picked up on the theme of the store, which was made to feel like an open-air European market.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

This was accomplished through the warm lighting, dark wood display bins, and charming wicker baskets scattered throughout the store.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And many walls were designed to look like the facade of a building in a market, complete with window lighting and canopies.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In the produce section, there were a lot of fresh-looking fruit and vegetables.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Plus, there was a hefty supply of organic options, which were marked by these green signs.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There was also a large selection of freshly cut fruit.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Overall, the prices seemed standard and sometimes even somewhat low. The classic Wegmans $US0.49-a-pound bananas seemed like a great deal.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The aisles of packaged food were super wide and almost reminiscent of a wholesale warehouse like Costco.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

While we found a lot of name-brand items, we were surprised at how many products bore the Wegmans name.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And the prices on these items were pretty great. These Wegmans-brand pita chips were going for $US2.79.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And we picked up a bottle of Wegmans sparkling water for just $US0.79.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Like PCC, Wegmans had some food dispensers in the aisle for customers to fill their own bags of different sweets.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also found a place to test some Wegmans kombucha.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

When it came to cheese, it seemed like Wegmans had every type imaginable.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Plus, a lot of the cheese was set up in gorgeous displays throughout the store.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We could even watch Parmigiano-Reggiano get sliced right before our eyes.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In the seafood section, we found a tank for live lobsters.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider When we visited, the lobster tank was empty.

But the most impressive section at Wegmans was by far the hot-food and takeout area.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were sections for all types of cuisine, including Mediterranean and Asian styles.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were also separate counters to order pizza and burgers …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… as well as a large number of ready-made sushi options. We also had the option to order our own custom sushi rolls.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The nearby bakery section featured a mouth-watering display of cakes and pastries.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And a coffee station at the front of the store made for a nice accompaniment to a sweet snack from the bakery.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Upstairs, there was a comfy sitting area for people to eat their meals away from the store floor. There was also a bar up there, which was open during certain hours.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

When it came time to check out, we were delighted to find that our order total was rather low, given that a lot of the items in the store were not overly expensive.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Overall, Wegmans was more than a grocery store. It felt like a cafeteria, bakery, pizza shop, bar, and museum all rolled into one delightful retail experience.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

From store design and in-store features to selection and prices, it was clear that Wegmans is dominating the regional grocer game.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

