We compared 5 Wegmans-brand products with their name-brand counterparts and saw why the regional grocer's brand is worth the hype

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Wegmans sells products under its own private label that are similar to brand products.

Wegmans is a beloved regional grocer with a cult-like following with stores in New England and the mid-Atlantic.

The company sells a variety of products under its own in-house brand, which shoppers rave about.

The Wegmans-brand products are usually marked with labels that say “Organic” or Wegmans “Food You Feel Good About,” which mean the food has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

We compared five Wegmans products to their name-brand counterparts to see which was better, and the regional grocer won almost every time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are a lot of reasons to love Wegmans.

For some Wegmans-lovers – or Wegmaniacs, as they are sometimes called – the grocer’s in-house brands are enough of a reason to shop at the chain, which has just over 100 locations.

“Wegmans brand products are abundant, well-priced, and exceed quality expectations for a store brand!” said Cheri McDonald, an ex-Wegmans employee and self-described Wegmaniac. “There are many products you can only find at Wegmans; some because they are native to Rochester, [New York] (or other nearby areas) and some because they are original to Wegmans.”

The Wegmans-brand products are usually marked with labels that show that items are either organic or part of the Wegmans “Food You Feel Good About” label, which has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

We tested products from the Wegmans-brand and their name-brand counterparts in a five-part head-to-head to see if the Wegmans brand was really worth all the hype.

True to its reputation, the Wegmans brand did not disappoint and beat out the name-brand almost every time.

Here was our experience:

We started the comparison by picking up items from the Wegmans store in Brooklyn, New York. We bought all the Wegmans-brand products there and even picked up a few of the name-brand products as well.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Then we picked up the rest at a local Target in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We tried to find products there that were comparable to the Wegmans products.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

All in all, we picked up five products from each brand group. Now that everything was bought, we started tasting.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

1. PEANUT AND ALMOND BUTTER CUPS — We couldn’t find any peanut butter cups under the Wegmans brand, so we settled on some almond butter cups that cost a whopping $US9.99.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We compared those to Reese’s miniature cups, a beloved fan favourite that we also picked up Wegmans for $US3.99.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

For this comparison, we had Business Insider’s Irene Jiang do the tasting. She said that the Wegmans-brand cup was incredibly rich and the chocolate was incomparable, though the cup shape fell apart the moment she bit into it.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In contrast, she said that the chocolate in the Reese’s cup was flimsy and the peanut butter was clearly of lower quality.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

WINNER: Wegmans — Though the Wegmans brand was more expensive and was not a true peanut butter cup, the snack beat out the name-brand favourite for its decadent, high-quality chocolate.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

2. CEREAL — It’s hard to beat out a classic like General Mills’ Honey Nut Cheerios, but we still decided to put the Wegmans brand to the test.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The Wegmans cereal was made in an “O” shape, but it was vanilla-flavored as opposed to honey.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The Honey Nut Cheerios had a higher calorie count than the Wegmans-brand but cost slightly less.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The pieces in the name-brand cereal were smaller and tasted more densely packed. The Wegmans-brand cereal was airier and a bit sweeter.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

While we liked the way the Cheerios were toasted, something about the Wegmans cereal made us hungry for more.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

WINNER: Wegmans — Here, the underdog took the cake. We couldn’t get enough of the understated, airy Wegmans alternative to a classic breakfast.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

3. PITA CHIPS — In a head-to-head with this snack from Trader Joe’s, Wegmans won, though by a subtle margin. For this comparison, we picked up the classic Stacy’s-brand chips.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider



Read more:

We compared products from Wegmans’ brand with the same items from Trader Joe’s to see which beloved private label is better



Admittedly, we were nervous we wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the two brands when we initially opened the bags.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

As we expected, there was basically no discernible difference between the two chips. When it came to taste, the story was practically the same.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Upon closer inspection, we saw that the Stacy’s chips looked a bit more toasted than the Wegmans ones and also had a slightly lower calorie count.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

WINNER: Tie — The difference in taste between the two, if any, was so subtle, that we decided to call it a tie between the two pita chips brands.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

4. HUMMUS — We opted for the smaller version of Sabra’s classic hummus to pit against the Wegmans brand.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The Sabra hummus definitely had that classic hummus taste. It also had more movement and seemed like it could spread easily.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The Wegmans hummus was stiffer and creamier in texture, but the taste was completely unique and unlike any hummus we had ever tasted.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

WINNER: Wegmans — The compact Wegmans hummus won us over with its lemon-infused taste and creamy texture.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

5. GRANOLA — For this comparison, we went with Nature Valley’s classic honey and oats granola versus Wegmans coconut and baobab granola.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Both bags looked about the same size and had similar design elements. The calorie count for the Nature Valley granola was only slightly higher than the Wegmans-brand granola.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The name-brand granola came in slightly larger chunks overall and the sweetness of the honey taste was immediately overwhelming from the first bite.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In terms of texture, both brands packed a powerful crunch.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

WINNER: Wegmans — The name-brand granola could not compete with the Wegmans coconut and baobab-flavored granola, which had the perfect blend of sweet and savoury.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.