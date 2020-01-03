We visited Wegmans stores in both a city and a suburb to compare and saw why the regional grocer is winning over shoppers

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider The interior of the new Wegmans in Brooklyn, New York.

Wegmans is a regional grocer with a massive cult following.

The grocer has 101 stores in the New England and Mid-Atlantic region and is known for its in-house brand and hefty ready-to-eat food offerings.

We visited Wegmans stores in Brooklyn, New York, and in the suburb of Manalapan, New Jersey to see how they compared.

New Jersey to see how they compared. After visiting the two stores located in different areas, we understood the broad appeal of the grocer that is winning over customers in vastly different environments.

Aside from prices varying slightly, the overall appearance, cleanliness, and quality of products, at both Wegmans locations were consistent.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wegmans might be a regional grocer. But the love for the small chain is evidently far-reaching.

With just 101 stores across the New England and the mid-Atlantic regions, Wegmans is smaller than a lot of its competitors. But the store has a lot going for it, including an in-house brand, a wide array of ready-to-eat food options, and a charming store design made to look like an open-air European market.

Most Wegmans stores can be found in suburban locations nestled in states like Maryland, Pennsylvania, and upstate New York. However, the Wegmans in Brooklyn, New York stands out for its metropolitan location.

We visited the Brooklyn Wegmans on opening day in October and met people who travelled for miles to be there. We also met some locals who were thrilled that the regional grocer had finally made its way to the city.

We decided to compare the experience of the Brooklyn Wegmans with a Wegmans in the suburbs of Manalapan, New Jersey. Though they were located in completely different environments, the superb store experiences of each made it clear why the regional grocer appeals to so many people.

Here’s what we saw:

For our city-located Wegmans, we visited the new store in Brooklyn, New York.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Even though this store was located in a city, the interior was surprisingly large.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We loved the way the warm lighting and wood displays in the store made for a cosy environment away from the bustling city outside.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

For a lot of shoppers, Wegmans is a destination. We met some people on opening day in October who said they often travelled over an hour to a Wegmans with a cooler to bring back groceries.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider



Read more:

Meet the Wegmans fans who waited for hours in the rain to be the first shoppers at the grand opening of the cult-favourite grocer’s new store in Brooklyn



At this Wegmans, a coffee station at the front of store awaited weary travellers — or any shopper in need of a pick-me-up.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The produce section was large and we found a nice array of organic options. The prices were pretty standard, overall.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also found a charming sign highlighting Wegmans’ classic $US0.49 a pound bananas.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The design elements were extraordinarily detailed. Walls were made to look like building facades, which featured everything from lights in the windows to fake awnings.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In the aisles, we found a ton of Wegmans-brand products that seemed to offer a great value.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

These Vanilla Os were $US3.99.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There was also a nice variety of name-brand products as well.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And we found a candy dispenser that gave us the option to fill our own bags of sweets to our heart’s content.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Elsewhere in the store, we were delighted to find a variety of experiential elements that elevated our shopping trip. We had the chance to taste some Wegmans-brand Kombucha …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… watch Parmigiano-Reggiano get sliced right before our eyes at a cheese station …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… and observe some lobsters in a tank before they made their way to a plate.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider The lobster tank was empty when we visited

All the while, we got to bask in the gorgeous displays that added something extra to the store.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The take-out and hot food section at the Brooklyn Wegmans was not to be believed.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were sections for all types of cuisine, including Mediterranean and Asian …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… as well as counters for sushi, pizza, and personalised burgers and salads.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Overall, the food at the Brooklyn Wegmans seemed like a great option for a quick meal on-the-go in the city.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Nearby, there was a fully-stocked bakery with gorgeous displays of mouth-watering cakes, cookies, and pastries.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Upstairs, there was a cosy sitting area for people to enjoy their meals away from the main store area. There was also a bar there, which is open during certain hours.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

As we left, we saw that Wegmans fit right into the city, despite its origins in more suburban locations.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Pleased with what we experienced at the city Wegmans, we made our way to the New Jersey Wegmans next.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

As soon as we entered the New Jersey Wegmans, we immediately noticed how similar the interior was, although this location was slightly larger.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Considering the city Wegmans is brand new and the New Jersey Wegmans is over 10 years old, this location appeared to be just as clean and organised as the newer one.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

The New Jersey Wegmans also had a coffee counter right by the main entrance of the store.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

The produce in both stores looked fresh…

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

…and the price of some produce was the same in both Wegmans stores.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

It’s clear that a lot of thought goes into the look of each Wegmans. Similar to the city Wegmans, the suburb Wegmans also had window-like details with flower boxes to make it look like building facades.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Just like the city Wegmans, this store was filled with Wegmans-brand products.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Wegmans Vanilla Os were also found at this location, but instead of $US3.99 a box, they were priced at $US3.49.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Wegmans’ famous candy aisle was found at the suburb location but instead of the dispensers that the city store had. here the candy was in bins with scoops.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Wegmans is known for its quality meats, cheeses…

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

…and fresh seafood, which were all found at both Wegmans stores.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Wegmans displays are thoughtfully planned out, which easily entices customers to shop at them.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

The New Jersey store’s hot food displays and salad bars looked just as appetizing and fresh as the city store.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

The New Jersey store’s displays of cakes, cookies, and other desserts didn’t disappoint either.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Both Wegmans locations had seating areas upstairs for customers to sit and eat. This seating area wasn’t as fancy as the city location’s but it was still spacious and open.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

After visiting two Wegmans stores in totally different areas, there’s no denying that the Wegmans brand prides itself on quality and consistency. Both stores had beautiful displays, reasonable prices, and fresh-looking produce and foods, making a shopper’s experience very enjoyable.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.