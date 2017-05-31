A long-awaited Wegmans store in Brooklyn probably won't open for another 2 years

Wegmans, the popular grocery chain known for its massive stores and food courts, won’t be opening its Brooklyn location until much later than expected.

The store — Wegmans’ first New York City location — was first announced in 2015. It’s intended to anchor the redevelopment of a swath of the Brooklyn waterfront where Civil War-era homes had been decaying for years.

Originally, it was reported that the store would open in 2017. Last June, however, Curbed reported that the redevelopment project had been “pushed back” and that the store wouldn’t open until late 2018. Now, it seems 2018 would be an optimistic timeframe.

A job posting on Wegmans’ website says the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Wegmans is “set to open in mid-late 2019.”

Valerie Fox, a spokesperson for Wegmans, told Business Insider the company is still waiting for the developer of the site, Steiner NYC, to finish building the supermarket.

“Our hope is that the developer will hand the building over to us in early 2018,” Fox said. After Wegmans moves in, it will take up to a year for the store to open.

That puts it at early 2019 at the earliest.

The new supermarket will be 74,000 square feet. That’s on the small side for Wegmans, whose stores usually are 75,000 to 140,000 square feet.

The regional chain has 92 stores across the East Coast. Wegmans was recently named the best overall grocery store chain in the US, according to Market Force Information’s annual survey of the industry.

