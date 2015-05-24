I just went to Wegmans for the first time ever -- now I get what all the fuss is about

It seems every time someone mentions Wegmans, the insanely popular grocery store chain prevalent in upstate New York (as well as parts of New England, Virginia, and Maryland), people go absolutely nuts.

Wegmans has 85 locations, and tens of thousands of enthusiastically loyal customers at each one. It’s even opening a store in Brooklyn, New York (rumoured to take up an entire city block), and people are ecstatic.

I grew up 60 minutes north of Manhattan. I frequented Stew Leonard’s for my supermarket experience (and the A&P), and up until this weekend, I had never been to a Wegmans. I also definitely didn’t buy into the hype that surrounded it.

That all changed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.