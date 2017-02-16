People are threatening to boycott Wegmans for selling Eric Trump's wine

Customers are threatening to boycott the iconic grocery chain Wegmans for selling Trump Winery products.

The regional chain, which has notoriously loyal customers, is under fire for selling wine from the vineyard — owned by President Trump’s son Eric — at Virginia locations.

“I grew up with Wegmans as a Rochester local and have shopped there my whole life,” a shopper wrote in one of many recent one-star reviews on Wegmans’ Facebook page. “Please drop the Trump products in your Virginia stores so I can continue to be a Wegmans fangirl and update my review!”

A local chapter of the National Organisation for Women is backing the effort to pressure Wegmans to ditch products from Trump Winery, the Washington Post reported. More than 300 members of the group met over the weekend to make plans as to how to convince the grocery chain to ditch the brand.

Trump Winery is located in Charlottesville, Virginia, and run by President Trump’s son, Eric. The Trump Organisation purchased the estate in 2011, for $US6.2 million.

Currently, 10 Virginia Wegmans locations sell five different types of wine from the vineyard, the Washington Post reported. The grocery chain has sold the wine at local stores since before Trump purchased the vineyard.

A Wegmans spokesperson to the Washington Post that the grocery chain intended to offer customers choices.

“Individual shoppers who feel strongly about an issue can demonstrate their convictions by refusing to buy a product,” Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans, told the Post. “When enough people do the same, and sales of a product drop precipitously, we stop selling that product in favour of one that’s in greater demand.”

Wegmans is just the latest company to get caught up in calls to boycott retailers that do business with the Trump family.

Since October, the #GrabYourWallet campaign has encouraged people who disagree with Trump’s actions and policies to boycott companies such as Amazon, Walmart, and Macy’s that do business with the Trump family, from selling Trump Home lamps to Ivanka Trump shoes.

Recently, it seems the boycott has seen some results, with retailers including Nordstrom, Gilt, and Neiman Marcus dropping Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand. While President Trump called Nordstrom’s decision to drop Ivanka’s line “unfair,” the company — like most that have dropped the line — has maintained that the move was due to slumping sales.

