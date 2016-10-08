The 5 healthiest countries in the world are mainly from Europe

The healthiest five countries in the world all received the same score when the World Economic Forum ranked 138 countries for their health.

Every year, WEF releases its Global Competitiveness Report on the state of the world’s economies.

The WEF looks at data on areas as varied as the soundness of banks to the sophistication of businesses in each country. It then uses the data to compile a picture of the economy of almost every country on earth.

But it does not just look at the financial health of countries, it also looks at the physical health.

WEF looked at 138 countries’ life expectancy, infant mortality, the business impact of HIV/AIDS, HIV prevalence, as well as several other data points on prevalence of tuberculosis and other diseases.

It then scored each country out of 1-7. 1 being the most unhealthy and 7 being the healthiest.

The five countries that received a perfect score of 7 were:

Japan

Spain

Italy

Luxembourg

Iceland

“A healthy workforce is vital to a country’s competitiveness and productivity,” said WEF in the report.

“Workers who are ill cannot function to their potential and will be less productive. Poor health leads to significant costs to business, as sick workers are often absent or operate at lower levels of efficiency. Investment in the provision of health services is thus critical for clear economic, as well as moral, considerations.

“In addition to health, this pillar takes into account the quantity and quality of the basic education received by the population, which is increasingly important in today’s economy.”

