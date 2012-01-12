14 Major Risks That Used To Be The Stuff Of Science Fiction

Risk management is a part of our everyday personal and professional lives.  We know to look both ways before crossing the street.  We also know that we must diversify our investment portfolios to mitigate the impact of a stock market crash.

But, what about the less obvious risks?

The World Economic Forum is out with their list of 50 Global Risks of 2012.  It includes well-known ones: chronic fiscal imbalances, severe income disparity, rising greenhouse gas emissions, cyber attacks, terrorism, etc.

It also includes risks we don’t think about every day like cyber neotribalism, the militarization of space, and a volcanic winter.

What follows is a list of risks once believed only to exist in science fiction novels.  They’re also risks highlighted by 469 experts and industry leaders surveyed by the World Economic Forum.

Militarization of space

Targeting of commercial, civil and military space assets and related ground systems as core to defence strategy.

Unintended consequences of nanotechnology

The manipulation of matter on an atomic and molecular level raises concerns on nanomaterial toxicity.

Massive incidence of data fraud or theft

Criminal or wrongful exploitation of private data on an unprecedented scale.

Vulnerability to pandemics

Inadequate disease surveillance systems, failed international coordination and the lack of vaccine production capacity.

Entrenched organised crime

Highly organised, disciplined, and deep-rooted global networks committing criminal offences.

Vulnerability to geomagnetic storms

Critical communication and navigation systems disabled by effects from colossal solar flares.

Unintended consequences of new life science technologies

Advances in genetics and synthetic biology produce unintended consequences, mishaps, or are used as weapons.

Unmanaged migration

Mass migration driven by resource scarcity, environmental degradation and lack of opportunity, security or social stability.

Unintended consequences of climate change mitigation

Attempts at geoengineering or renewable energy development result in new complex challenges.

Rising rates of chronic disease

Increasing burden of illness and long-term costs of treatment threaten recent societal gains in life expectancy and quality.

Unprecedented geophysical destruction

Geophysical disasters such as earthquakes and volcanic activity, of unparalleled magnitude or unforeseen frequency, that overwhelm existing precautions.

Rising religious fanaticism

Uncompromising sectarian views that polarize societies and exacerbate regional tensions.

Persistent extreme weather

Increasing damage linked to greater concentration of property in risk zones, urbanization or increased frequency of extreme weather events.

Proliferation of orbital debris

Rapidly accumulating debris in high-traffic geocentric orbits jeopardizes critical satellite infrastructure.

Now that you know the risks, how do you protect your assets?

