14 Major Risks That Used To Be The Stuff Of Science Fiction

Risk management is a part of our everyday personal and professional lives. We know to look both ways before crossing the street. We also know that we must diversify our investment portfolios to mitigate the impact of a stock market crash.
But, what about the less obvious risks?
The World Economic Forum is out with their list of 50 Global Risks of 2012. It includes well-known ones: chronic fiscal imbalances, severe income disparity, rising greenhouse gas emissions, cyber attacks, terrorism, etc.
It also includes risks we don’t think about every day like cyber neotribalism, the militarization of space, and a volcanic winter.
What follows is a list of risks once believed only to exist in science fiction novels. They’re also risks highlighted by 469 experts and industry leaders surveyed by the World Economic Forum.
Targeting of commercial, civil and military space assets and related ground systems as core to defence strategy.
The manipulation of matter on an atomic and molecular level raises concerns on nanomaterial toxicity.
Criminal or wrongful exploitation of private data on an unprecedented scale.
Inadequate disease surveillance systems, failed international coordination and the lack of vaccine production capacity.
Highly organised, disciplined, and deep-rooted global networks committing criminal offences.
Critical communication and navigation systems disabled by effects from colossal solar flares.
Advances in genetics and synthetic biology produce unintended consequences, mishaps, or are used as weapons.
Mass migration driven by resource scarcity, environmental degradation and lack of opportunity, security or social stability.
Attempts at geoengineering or renewable energy development result in new complex challenges.
Increasing burden of illness and long-term costs of treatment threaten recent societal gains in life expectancy and quality.
Geophysical disasters such as earthquakes and volcanic activity, of unparalleled magnitude or unforeseen frequency, that overwhelm existing precautions.
Uncompromising sectarian views that polarize societies and exacerbate regional tensions.
Increasing damage linked to greater concentration of property in risk zones, urbanization or increased frequency of extreme weather events.
Rapidly accumulating debris in high-traffic geocentric orbits jeopardizes critical satellite infrastructure.
