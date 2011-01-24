The 15 Costliest Financial And Political Risks That Could Wreck The Global Economy

Photo: AP

The economy may be getting back on its feet, but now is not the time to get too comfortable.The World Economic Forum has compiled the absolute worst risks the world’s economy could face over the next 10 years in their annual Global Risks report.



The cost, if any of these threats comes to fruition, is staggering. It makes a Greek or Irish bailout look like chump change.

We’re talking trillion dollar threats to global stability here.

Many, you may know, but when quantified they are all the more frightening.

