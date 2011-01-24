The 15 Costliest Financial And Political Risks That Could Wreck The Global Economy

Photo: AP
The economy may be getting back on its feet, but now is not the time to get too comfortable.The World Economic Forum has compiled the absolute worst risks the world’s economy could face over the next 10 years in their annual Global Risks report.
The cost, if any of these threats comes to fruition, is staggering. It makes a Greek or Irish bailout look like chump change.
We’re talking trillion dollar threats to global stability here.
Many, you may know, but when quantified they are all the more frightening.
Likelihood: Likely
Cost: $250 billion to $500 billion
What it would look like: Even if the world puts slight restrictions on the trade and movement of goods and ideas, it would lead to economic loss. This would prevent free and open trade.
Likelihood: Likely
Cost: $250 billion to $500 billion
What it would look like: Chinese growth currently fuels a large proportion of economic activity in the world. A slow down would threaten to create not only economic instability, but social and political instability which could hit the entire region.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: $250 billion to $500 billion
What it would look like: Not enough young people will be working compared to the amount of retirees relying on social security. As demographics hit home, the costs of running social safety net programs spiral upward.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: $250 billion to $500 billion
What it would look like: People's healthy habits begin to deteriorate and millions contract chronic diseases causing health care costs to increase rapidly. This would also put stress on government and private insurance.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: $250 billion to $500 billion
What it would look like: Water security is linked to the threats posed by climate change and food security. For instance, changes in the global map due to rising sea water levels will impact access to clean, drinkable water. And without that water countries will struggle to grow crops and raise livestock. Preparing for this future is vital for state security.
Likelihood: Likely
Cost: $500 billion to $1 trillion
What it would look like: The threat nuclear and biological weapons pose to the world could come in two ways: one, through terrorist attack and two, through conventional geopolitical conflict.
The threat is both the spiraling upward of nuclear proliferation, which leads to countries spending more on programs, and the threat of use of a weapon, which would cause tremendous harm and could force retaliation.
Likelihood: Likely
Cost: $500 billion to $1 trillion
What it would look like: Similar to the credit crunch of 2007, banks stop lending to one another leading to a slowdown in the global economy and a potential economic collapse.
Likelihood: Likely to very likely
Cost: $500 billion to $1 trillion
What it would look like: The currency war continues to dominate the headlines as states competitively devalue their currencies to keep pace with global movements. The result is an escalation in tensions that could spiral further and create a trade war between states.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: $500 billion to $1 trillion
What it would look like: Failures of international organisations to work together to deal with problems like climate change and terrorism could result in heavy losses for all involved.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: $500 billion to $1 trillion
What it would look like: The divide between the 'haves and have-nots,' will continue to grow. This will cause corruption, as power will continue to be in the hands of the wealthy and contribute to other problems like global epidemics as the poor cannot afford proper health care.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: $500 billion to $1 trillion
What it would look like: Increasing world population and, by extension, consumption will undoubtedly place more demand on natural resources. This will cause an increase in prices. The potential for oil shocks, that would slam the economy and potentially trigger an economic slowdown, could result.
Likelihood: Low
Cost: $500 billion to $1 trillion
What it would look like: Asset price collapse would lead to the destruction of wealth, reduce household spending, and impair aggregate demand. It's already happening in the U.S., but a full on double-dip recession in housing could make it worse.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: $500 billion to $1 trillion
What it would look like: Geopolitical conflict would lead to war, always costly but with stark side effects like potential fuel and food price spikes, as well as a slowdown in tourism.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: Close to $1 trillion
What it would look like: The world will continue to face catastrophic natural disasters such as the current floods in Australia and Brazil, which have taken many lives. Underdeveloped countries will be more affected by this due to their increased vulnerability and inability to adapt.
Likelihood: Very likely
Cost: Close to $1 trillion
What it would look like: Governments worldwide, but particularly in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, have a tremendous amount of debt on their government balance sheets. They've been growing as a result of bailouts and support measures for banks and the domestic economy.
If a major economy, such as the U.S., were to experience a fiscal crisis in which yields on its sovereign debt spiked, the potential for the crisis to metastasize and trigger a global slowdown is large.
