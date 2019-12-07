Watch Weezer and Kristen Bell re-create Kristoff's epic 'Frozen 2' ballad in a new music video

DisneyRivers Cuomo, the frontman of Weezer, and Kristen Bell, who stars in ‘Frozen 2,’ in the new music video for ‘Lost in the Woods.’
- Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for Disney’s “Frozen 2.”
- One of the best parts of Disney’s new animated sequel “Frozen 2” is when Kristoff pines for Anna in an ’80s-style rock ballad.
- The iconic rock band Weezer recorded a cover of the song, “Lost in the Woods,” which played over the movie’s credits in theatres (just before a funny post-credits scene).
- A new music video for the cover has a shot-by-shot re-creation of Kristoff’s emotional scene.
- The video even features Kristen Bell(who voices Anna) as the stand-in for her character.
- For more on “Frozen 2,” read our breakdown of the movie’s best details here.
- Watch the full music video below.
