PHOTOS: Weeks from the start of Australia's snow season, the ski fields look like golf courses

Australia’s snow season kicks off in around three weeks. But there’s one big problem. No snow.

We had a quick look at the snow cams on ski.com.au and the runs are green. All of them.

Here’s what we mean.

Even the snow reports have nothing to record.

The lack of snow is most likely due to El Nino.

Yesterday, Business Insider spoke to a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, who said the weather pattern has contributed to higher than normal temperatures, particularly in New South Wales.

While a cold front is expected to come through in the next week or so, we’re not holding our breath to get on the slopes anytime soon.

