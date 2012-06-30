11 Great Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The second quarter ended this week on a high note in the markets.The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 277 points on Friday after European Union leaders announced a new plan to aid the regions troubled banking sector.



Meanwhile, homebuilders announced strong quarterly earnings and the housing data suggested the market may be turning up.

Some of the best minds on Wall Street stepped up and told us what we should and shouldn’t believe.

