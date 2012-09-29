CHART OF THE DAY: US Oil Production Just Surged To A 15-Year High

Mamta Badkar
The energy boom is arguably one of the biggest bright spots in the American economy.

And in case you needed any more proof of it, the Department of Energy just reported that the U.S. was producing 6.5 million barrels of crude oil per day for the week ending September 21.  This is the highest level in 15-year.

For some context, here’s a chart from Mark Perry at AEI Ideas:

cotd oil

