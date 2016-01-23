Weekly Standard cover depicts Donald Trump as King Kong

The Weekly Standard’s next issue is set to feature an over-the-top depiction of Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump.

The conservative magazine’s latest cover showed the real-estate mogul as King Kong climbing up his eponymous Trump Tower, destroying the city around him.

“King Trump” has former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, in one hand, and a crushed plane in the other.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Trump’s top primary rival, was depicted as a fighter pilot apparently attacking the giant monster.

The cover story by Matt Labash was titled: “Nine Tales of Trump at His Trumpiest.”

Those “tales” were certainly not favourable depictions of the candidate. They started with golf-cheating allegations and ended with Trump’s supposed guiding principle: “Get even. When somebody screws you, screw ’em back, but a lot harder.”

“I had to hand it to the guy, and have to even still. He sticks by his principles. Or principle,” Labash concluded. “It may be the only one in his arsenal, but by God, he sticks to it.”

The Weekly Standard was not the only conservative magazine to take a big shot at Trump this week. The National Review dedicated an entire issue to taking down the Republican front-runner in a series of scathing essays, including one by Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol.

