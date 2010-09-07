The Summer's Over: Here's What's Coming In The Week Ahead

This will be a light week for economic data. The trade deficit for July on Thursday is probably the key release.

Here is the Summary for the week ending Sept 4th (a busy week with plenty of graphs!)

—– Monday Sept 6th —–

labour Day Holiday

—– Tuesday Sept 7th —–

No releases scheduled.

—– Wednesday Sept 8th —–

7:00 AM ET: The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will release the mortgage purchase applications index. This index has been fairly flat over the last couple of months suggesting reported existing home sales in August and September will not be much stronger than in July.

10:00 AM: Job Openings and labour Turnover Survey for July from the BLS. This report has been showing very little turnover in the labour market and few job openings.

2:00 PM: Fed’s Beige Book for August.

3:00 PM: Consumer Credit for July from the Federal Reserve. The consensus is for a $3.5 billion decline in consumer credit.

—– Thursday Sept 9th —–

8:30 AM: Trade Balance report from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for the U.S. trade deficit to decrease to $47 billion (from $49.9 billion in June).

8:30 AM: The initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. Consensus is for a slight decrease to 470K from 472K last week. openings.

—– Friday Sept 10th —–

10:00 AM: Wholesale Inventories for July.

After 4:00 PM: The FDIC will probably get busy again …

—– Likely, but not scheduled —–

Possibly on Friday: Ceridian-UCLA Pulse of Commerce Index™ This is the diesel fuel index for August (a measure of transportation).

————-

This guest post previously appeared at Calculated Risk >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.