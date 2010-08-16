The Weekend's Over: Here's What's Coming In The Week Ahead

Two key housing reports will be released this week: July housing starts (Tuesday) and August homebuilder confidence (Monday). Also the Fed will release July industrial production and capacity utilization (Tuesday).

—– Monday —–

8:30 AM ET: Empire State Manufacturing Survey (August). This index fell sharply over the last few months, although it still showed expansion. The consensus is for a slight increase in August to 8.0 from 5.1 in July.

Read the whole post at Calculated Risk >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.