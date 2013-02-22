INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 362K

UPDATE: Weekly jobless claims data are out.



Initial claims rose to 362,000, above estimates of a rise to 355,000 from the previous week’s 341,000 new filings.

Continuing claims rose to 3.148 million, just below estimates for a rise to 3.15 million from 3.114 million in the previous week.

Bloomberg reports that four states had to estimate claims, due to the holiday-shortened week.

Below are states that observed notable increases or decreases in initial claims:

