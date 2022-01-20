Jobless claims soar to 2-month highs as the unemployment recovery reverses course

Carlos Ponce joins a protest in in Miami Springs, Florida, asking senators to continue unemployment benefits past July 31, 2020. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jobless claims rose to 286,000 last week, hitting the highest level since mid-October.

The jump signals a reversal of the unemployment-filings recovery seen over the last few months.

The gain also follows a weak jobs report and signs that the labor shortage will linger through 2022.

It turns out the jobless-claims recovery isn’t as smooth as the last several weeks suggested.

Filings for unemployment insurance rebounded to 286,000 last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday. That landed above the median estimate of 250,000 claims from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It also marks a sharp uptick from the prior week’s revised count of 231,000 claims.

The print leaves initial claims at the highest level since mid-October, erasing months of progress toward a full recovery. Claims counts hovered around the 200,000 level before the pandemic, and filings dipped just below that threshold in November and December. Yet weekly totals have been on the upswing since the start of the new year, and Thursday’s increase signals the uptrend could be accelerating.





Continuing claims, which count people receiving ongoing unemployment benefits, rose to 1.64 million for the week that ended January 8. That exceeded the average estimate of 1.58 million claims and showed a sizable increase from the prior week's count of 1.55 million.

The gains in initial and continuing claims suggest the labor market's rebound slowed further in January amid the Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases. December's jobs report showed the recovery taking a step back in the final weeks of 2021. Only 199,000 nonfarm payrolls were created, down from November's gain of 249,000 and missing the median forecast of 450,000 new jobs.

To be sure, jobless claims track a very different corner of the labor market than overall job growth. Weekly claims counts also tend to be fairly volatile. Thursday's sum could be revised lower next week, and it's possible for the following weeks to show claims falling back below 200,000.

The increase could also point to a silver lining in the pandemic recession. Unemployment benefits were boosted with a federal supplement through much of the pandemic and expanded with programs targeting part-time and self-employed workers. The improvements led to historically strong uptake during the recession.

That's probably left the public more aware of UI support than it's been in decades, Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist at the RAND Corporation, told Insider in August. Even though enhanced benefits lapsed in September, greater knowledge of the programs could keep weekly counts above pre-pandemic levels for some time.

"It's not that the majority of unemployed workers don't get UI, it's that the majority never apply for it," Edwards said.

It's unclear just how much increased awareness is driving claims higher. But with job creation stalling and the labor shortage charging into 2022, it's likely a complete recovery is still several months away.