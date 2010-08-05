Jobless Picture Getting Worse, As Initial Claims Jump To 479,000

The numbers: The number is 479,000. That’s pretty ugly, as it’s closer to 500K than the 450K we’ve been stuck near.



Stocks are selling off. S&P futures are now down about .5%.

Of course, this is all just prelude to tomorrow’s Big Show with the monthly jobs report.

Don’t miss: A graphic guide to the state of the labour market >

Background: By know you must’ve heard… This number has been remarkably steady, fluctuating barely around the 450K number.

You can’t get a better symbol of stagnation on the labour front than this chart.

