The Best New Insights From Wall Street's Hottest Analysts And Hedge Fund Managers

Morgan Stanley Strategist Gerard Minack

Photo: ABC via YouTube

It was another busy week of earnings announcements. Disappointing earnings announcements.Even though they’re about 5 per cent off of their highs, stocks continue to be remarkably resilient.



Meanwhile, markets face tremendous amounts of political uncertainty with elections, a U.S. fiscal cliff, and even a Japanese fiscal cliff fast approaching.

This week we heard from the very best: SocGen’s Dylan Grice, Goldman’s Huw Pill, JP Morgan’s Hajime Kitano, and Morgan Stanley’s Gerard Minack just to name a few.

Hedge fund giants Seth Klarman and Hugh Hendry also chimed in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.