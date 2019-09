Initial jobless jumps to 316,000 from 294,000 the prior week.

Expectations were for jobless claims to fall to 290,000.

Last week‘s report also missed expectations.

The four-week moving average was 298,000, an increase of 6,750 from the previous week’s revised average.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.