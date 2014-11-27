Here Comes The Initial Jobless Claims...

The latest report for weekly initial jobless claims is set to be released at 8:30 AM.

Expectations are for the report to show claims fall down to 288,000, from last week’s 291,000.

Last week, expectations were for the report to show 284,000.

Last week’s report showed that the four-week moving average was low at 287,500, and it was the lowest level for insured unemployment since December 16, 2000.

We’ll be back with the numbers at 8:30…

