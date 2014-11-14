Initial Jobless Claims Rise

Myles Udland
Workers keystone xl pipelineAP

Initial jobless claims rose slightly to 290,000 last week.

Expectations were for the report to show claims rise slightly, to 280,000 from 278,000 a week ago.

Last week’s number wasn’t revised.

The four-week moving average of claims also rose, to 285,000 from 279,000 last week.

Last week’s report also showed the four-week moving average of initial claims fell to 279,000, its lowest level since April 2000.

Despite the increases in both initial claims and four-week moving average of claims, jobless claims still remain at multi-year lows.

Following the report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macro wrote that, “we see no reason to expect the trend in claims to start moving higher anytime soon; absent a shove from tighter policy, claims can remain close to their current trend for an extended period.”

