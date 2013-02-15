Investors Yanked Billions Out Of US Stocks This Week

Photo: Lipper, Jefferies
January’s historic fund flows may finally be starting to reverse.
This week, flows into equity mutual funds and ETFs around the world continued – but not in the United States.
Funds invested in U.S. stocks suffered $3.65 billion in outflows this week. The table above, via Jefferies, details the flows.
Citi analyst Markus Rosgen also notes something interesting: “In the week ended 2/13/2013, inflows into equity funds slowed to $1.8 billion while bonds had an inflow of $2.6 billion, ending equities’ nine-week winning streak versus bonds. The major laggards in equity funds were US funds which recorded $3.7 billion of outflow.”
The table below, via BofA Merrill Lynch, shows where all the flows into bond funds went this week.
Photo: BofAML Global Research, EPFR Global
