BOND MARKET LIQUIDATION: Bond Funds Hit With Biggest Outflows Ever This Week

Apparently this was the week where the rush for the exits in the bond market really hit a crescendo.



In the week ended June 26, investors pulled a record $23.3 billion from bond funds. And it was a record across every type of fund: emerging markets, high yield, investment grade, and mortgage-backed securities funds all saw their largest weekly outflows ever.

Bond funds shrank by 0.9% this week, marking the second-largest weekly loss on record in terms of assets under management.

BofA Merrill Lynch Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett calls it “bond market liquidation” in a note to clients.

Hartnett compares this week’s outflows to the capitulation observed at the height of the financial crisis in October 2008.

After falling 2.1% over four weeks leading into the big outflow, Treasuries rallied 5.2% over the next six weeks.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a high of 2.64% on Monday, but the bonds have rallied this week, and the 10-year is now trading at 2.48%.

Below is a breakdown of this week’s flows, via Hartnett:

Flows by Asset Class

Bonds: largest ever $23.3bn outflows! ($58bn over 4 weeks)

Equities: $13.1bn outflows ($6.4bn via ETF’s and $6.7bn via LO funds)

Precious metals: $2.8bn outflows (20 straight weeks); MMF: $4.3bn inflows