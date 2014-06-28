Credit Growth Continues To Boom

The best economic data can sometimes surface when the market isn’t looking.

The weekly H.8 report from the Federal Reserve, which shows the assets and liabilities of commercial banks in the U.S., is released at 4:15 on Friday afternoon.

And this week’s report looks pretty good.

The most recent report showed that commercial bank loans and leases in bank credit continue to surge, and are now up more than 5% year-over-year.

Next week is jam-packed with headline economic data, and all of these data are important for gauging the health of the economy.

Credit growth, however, is the way you really find out how things are going out there.

And it looks pretty good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.