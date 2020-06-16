A top Trump economic adviser says the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits will be allowed to expire in late July

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Larry Kudlow participates in coronavirus economic ‘relief update’ virtual event at the White House in Washington

Kudlow said the $US600 boost in weekly unemployment payments would expire in late July during a CNN interview on Sunday.

He touted the idea of a hiring bonus instead to pay the unemployed for finding a job.

But experts say unemployment levels will remain near 10% for the rest of the year, making it difficult for an easy transition back into the labour force for many jobless people.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on Sunday pledged an end to the $US600 boost in weekly unemployment benefits at the end of July. Instead, he touted a proposal for a hiring bonus.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Kudlow said the additional payment “might have worked for the first couple of months.” But “it will end in late July.”

“We’re paying people not to work. It’s better than their salaries would get,” Kudlow said. “The jobs are coming back and we don’t want to interfere with that process.”

Kudlow said that the Trump administration was reviewing “a reform measure that will still provide some kind of bonus for returning to work.” He didn’t offer further specifics, but added it wouldn’t be as “substantial.”

The top White House adviser’s comments reflect the staunch Republican opposition to expanding the $US600 weekly unemployment boost past its July 31 expiration date. That measure was enacted back in March as part of the Cares Act to keep the surging number of jobless Americans afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet conservatives argue the increased payments are disincentivizing many workers from returning to their jobs or keeping them from seeking out new ones. At least half of the labour force is earning more on unemployment than their old positions.

Roughly 44 million Americans filed for unemployment in the last three months, sending the unemployment rate soaring to 13.3% as of May. It unexpectedly dropped from around 15% earlier this month in the latest jobs report, stunning economists who had projected the rate to increase to 20%.

Lawmakers are expected to debate another round of emergency federal spending next month – just as the patchwork of federal assistance programs to help individuals and businesses during the pandemic near their end during a recession.

The Trump administration is weighing whether to roll out a “back to work” hiring bonus to encourage workers to re-enter into the labour force. Several Republican proposals would implement a cash bonus ranging from $US450 a week to $US1,200 for two weeks.

Still, experts say unemployment levels will be near 10% for the rest of the year, which reduces the prospects of abundant jobs even as the economy starts to rebound from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Democrats are seeking to extend the benefits through January as part of the Heroes Act that passed the House last month. The GOP, however, say they aren’t taking it up.

