Weekend World Series Ratings In The Tank

Game 3 of the 2010 World Series got the second-lowest television rating of any World Series game ever, a 6.7 share.The lowest rated game is Game 3 of the 2008 Series, which did not start until after 10 p.m. ET due to rain delays.



The Saturday game started over an hour earlier than usual, but competed with the Oregon-USC college football game for much its running time.

Game 4 did much better, but was still beaten by Sunday Night Football, which has become one of the most popular primetime shows of any kind.

They can’t blame the lead-in either. The Sunday afternoon game on FOX, between Brett Favre’s Vikings and the New England Patriots, received a 17 share.

