'Weekend Update' Slams Bruce And Kris Jenner Divorce On 'SNL'

“Weekend Update” co-anchors Seth Meyers and Cecily Strong skewered Bruce and Kris Jenner on last night’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Meyers opened the news segment by explaining, “Bruce and Kris Jenner confirmed this week that after 22 years of marriage they’re getting divorced — and if those two can’t make it, that makes perfect sense.”

Meyers and Strong then went on to do a whole bit about the split. It went like this:

“Bruce and Kris Jenner confirmed this week [that they’re getting divorced]…”:

… “no word yet on who gets to keep the haircut.”

… “that they have decided to start looking like other people.”

… “‘it’s sad but I’m excited to start my new life as a single, middle aged woman,’ said Bruce.”

… “that the comedy and tragedy masks are getting a divorce.”

Watch the funny segment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.