I Watched A Lot Of Sports This Weekend, Here Are The Best Things I Saw

Through the years I have put together a nice little setup in my home office that allows me to watch a LOT of sports. Luckily I have a job here at Business Insider that allows me to justify the operation.

It also helps that I have a very understanding wife.

In short, I have access to eleven different cable and satellite tuners at any one time in addition to events that are streamed online. While I do not watch everything, I am able to record a lot of events on any given day.

Here is what my recording schedule looked like on a recent Saturday, for example.

Obviously I cannot watch all of these games, but I do watch a lot and I have the others if something comes up and I need to check them out.

In theory, I could watch 11-12 games at once between the television in my office and the three monitors I have dubbed Lucky, Dusty, and Ned. However, a more typical setup will have a big game on the TV with four other games on Dusty which looks like this.

The result is sometimes chaotic and occasionally confusing, like this weekend when I twice mistook Maryland for Rutgers (they both wear red, play in the northeast, and have mediocre football teams and were playing at the same time, so it is an easy mistake, right?).

But I also get to see a lot of cool, fun, and occasionally funny things. Here are some of my favourites from this past weekend.

The weekend always starts with the always entertaining College Gameday signs on ESPN, although I think this one would have been better if it read “I’m wearing adult diapers so I can stand here for three hours holding a sign that says ‘I’m wearing adult diapers’.”

Brent Musburger may or may not have done his appearance on Gameday as the John Cusack character in “Grosse Point Blank.”

And Lee Corso made his weekly pick, but accidentally put the Horned Frogs mascot head on backwards. Hilarity ensued.

Saturday started with Texas A&M wearing some very cool throwback helmets based on the leather helmets they wore in the 1920s.

Maryland captains had a questionable moment when they refused to shake hands with the Penn State captains.





Iowa had a cool tribute to military members that included a camo decal on one side of their helmet while the other side was left blank.

Wisconsin and Rutgers played each other, which meant a LOT of red.

The play day of the day was this catch made by Northwestern’s Mike McHugh.





There was an MLS playoff game. But not a lot of fans showed up in Columbus (~9,000). The weather and tailgating for the Ohio State game probably didn’t help.

The Florida Gators scored a huge touchdown on a fake field goal. Holder Michael McNeely looked so tiny as he raced past the other players.

This fan’s Movember mustache is off to a solid start.

The Florida-Georgia game also showed us why replay is so important. It is not for the close plays. It is for the calls where you shake your head and just don’t understand how the officials could not see that the runner was still running without the ball.

By the end of that game it was pretty clear which side the Georgia fans were sitting on or at least where they were sitting earlier.

Texas Tech wore some very interesting Texas Pride uniforms against Texas.

In that same game, a walk-on freshman quarterback named Vincent Testaverde made his college debut. You may have heard of his dad, Vinny Testaverde, who played in the NFL for nearly two decades.

The leprechauns were out for Notre Dame’s game against Navy.

Sunday morning brought soccer and the Manchester Derby. One Manchester City player had a very dramatic flight through the air on a foul. Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

Manchester City won the match 1-0 but one supporter was very nervous at the end.





When the NFL games rolled around, the Bucs gave us an instant head-shaker when the Browns were able to come straight up the middle unblocked to block a field goal. The Bucs’ center looks especially confused.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith was inactive on Sunday and looked like a Star Wars Sith Lord standing on the sideline.

Mark Sanchez replaced the injured Nick Foles at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and he was immediately being knocked down by his own offensive linemen. If it feels like we have seen this before, we have.





It is amazing that NFL quarterbacks are able to step into throws when defensive linemen are in the middle of a straight sprint aimed right at the middle of the quarterback’s chest.

During Manning-Brady Bowl 16, Peyton Manning showed us he has a ticket to the gun show.

No receiver gets beat up more than Wes Welker of the Broncos.

During the Sunday night game, Ben Roethlisberger had an issue with his jaw which led to him making some funny faces.

Hey sky cam, down in front!

The selfie celebration is becoming more common and is a true sign of the times.

This was an awkward moment.

By the time Sunday night rolls around, I am exhausted. But thanks to Monday Night Football, the NBA, the NHL, and mid-week college football, there will be plenty watch as we wait for next weekend.

