Sports are back! Here's the schedule for the first full sports weekend in months.

Mark Brown/Getty Images Gerrit Cole is set to make his debut with the New York Yankees.

Sports are back!

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused an extended break, North American sports fans will be treated to a whole menu of options this week.

Some leagues are already underway, with the NWSL Challenge Cup racing towards its final on Sunday, and the MLS is Back tournament heading into the knockout round.

MLB, NBA, and WNBA seasons are set to start in the next week.

Thursday, July 23

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Opening Day:

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 7pm ET, ESPN

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10pm ET, ESPN

MLS:

Chicago Fire FC v. Vancouver Whitecaps, 9am ET, ESPN

Los Angeles Galaxy v. Houston Dynamo, 8pm ET, ESPN

LAFC v. Portland Timbers, 10pm ET, ESPN

Golf:

3M Open, First Round, 2:30pm ET, Golf Channel

NASCAR:

Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway, 7:30pm ET, NBC Sports

Friday, July 24

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

MLB:

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 4pm ET, ESPN

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7pm ET, ESPN

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, 10pm ET, ESPN

Golf:

3M Open, Second Round, 2:30pm ET, Golf Channel

Saturday, July 25

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

MLB:

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 1:05pm ET, FOX

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10pm ET, FOX

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 7:15pm ET, FOX

WNBA:

Seattle Storm v. New York Liberty, 12pm ET, ESPN

Los Angeles Sparks v. Phoenix Mercury, 3pm ET, ABC

Indiana Fever v. Washington Mystics, 5pm ET, CBS Sports Network

UFC:

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v. Till, 5pm ET, ESPN

Golf:

3M Open, Third Round, 3pm ET, CBS

Sunday, July 26

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

NWSL:

Challenge Cup Final, 10:30am ET, CBS

English Premier League:

Championship Sunday – 10 matches across NBC networks, 11am ET

Golf:

3M Open, Fourth Round, 3pm ET, CBS

MLB:

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 1:05pm ET, TBS

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 7pm ET, ESPN

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10pm ET, ESPN

WNBA:

Connecticut Sun v. Minnesota Lynx, 12pm ET, ESPN

Chicago Sky v. Las Vegas Aces, 3pm ET, ABC

Dallas Wings v. Atlanta Dream, 5pm ET, CBS Sports Network

Monday, July 27

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

MLB:

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox, 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Tuesday, July 28

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA:

Minnesota Lynx v. Seattle Storm, 10pm ET, CBS Sports Network

MLB:

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05pm ET, FS1

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros, 9:10pm ET, FS1

Wednesday, July 29

Associated Press

WNBA:

New York Liberty v. Dallas Wings, 8pm ET, CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Dream v. Las Vegas Aces, 10pm ET, CBS Sports Network

MLB:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros, 7:10pm ET, ESPN

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels, 10:10pm ET, ESPN

Thursday, July 30

David Zalubowski/AP Images

NBA:

Utah Jazz v. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30pm ET, TNT

Los Angeles Clippers v. Los Angeles Lakers, 9pm ET, TNT

WNBA:

Seattle Storm v. Washington Mystics, 6pm ET, ESPN

Connecticut Sun v. Los Angeles Sparks, 10pm ET, ESPN

MLB:

Boston Red Sox at New York Mets, 7:15pm ET, FOX

Friday, July 31

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

NBA:

Boston Celtics v. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30pm ET, ESPN

Houston Rockets v. Dallas Mavericks, 9pm ET, ESPN

WNBA:

Indiana Fever v. Dallas Wings, 8pm ET, CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Aces v. Phoenix Mercury, 10pm ET, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, August 1

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

NBA:

Miami Heat v. Denver Nuggets, 1pm ET, ESPN

Utah Jazz v. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30pm ET, ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans v. Los Angeles Clippers, 6pm ET, ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers v. Toronto Raptors, 8:30pm ET, ESPN

UFC:

UFC Fight Night: Brunson v. Shahbazyan, 8pm ET, ESPN+

WNBA:

Los Angeles Sparks v. Seattle Storm, 10pm ET, CBS Sports Network

MLB:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 7:15pm ET, FOX

Sunday, August 2

Leonhard Foeger/Pool via Getty Images

NBA:

Portland Trail Blazers v. Boston Celtics, 3:30pm ET, ABC

Milwaukee Bucks v. Houston Rockets, 8:30pm ET, ABC

WNBA:

Phoenix Mercury v. New York Liberty, 1pm ET, ESPN

Dallas Wings v. Las Vegas Aces, 6pm ET, ESPN2

MLB:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 7pm ET, ESPN

Formula 1:

Rolex British Grand Prix, 9:05am ET, ESPN

NASCAR:

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 3pm ET, NBC Sports

