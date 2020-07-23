Sports are back! Here's the schedule for the first full sports weekend in months.

- Sports are back!
- After the COVID-19 pandemic caused an extended break, North American sports fans will be treated to a whole menu of options this week.
- Some leagues are already underway, with the NWSL Challenge Cup racing towards its final on Sunday, and the MLS is Back tournament heading into the knockout round.
- MLB, NBA, and WNBA seasons are set to start in the next week.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
After going months without sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North American sports fans will have plenty of options for what to watch this week.
This Thursday, Major League Baseball will celebrate Opening Day, four months later than scheduled, with the New York Yankees travelling to D.C. to take on the World Series champion Washington Nationals.
Other leagues have already been competing. The NWSL Challenge Cup final is set for Sunday, and the MLS is Back tournament is heading into the knockout rounds this weekend.
And in just one week, the NBA season will get back to business.
Sports fans – take a look below at what to watch and where to watch it.
Thursday, July 23
MLB Opening Day:
- New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 7pm ET, ESPN
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10pm ET, ESPN
MLS:
- Chicago Fire FC v. Vancouver Whitecaps, 9am ET, ESPN
- Los Angeles Galaxy v. Houston Dynamo, 8pm ET, ESPN
- LAFC v. Portland Timbers, 10pm ET, ESPN
Golf:
- 3M Open, First Round, 2:30pm ET, Golf Channel
NASCAR:
-
Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway, 7:30pm ET, NBC Sports
Friday, July 24
MLB:
- Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 4pm ET, ESPN
- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7pm ET, ESPN
- Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, 10pm ET, ESPN
Golf:
- 3M Open, Second Round, 2:30pm ET, Golf Channel
Saturday, July 25
MLB:
- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 1:05pm ET, FOX
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10pm ET, FOX
- New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 7:15pm ET, FOX
WNBA:
- Seattle Storm v. New York Liberty, 12pm ET, ESPN
- Los Angeles Sparks v. Phoenix Mercury, 3pm ET, ABC
- Indiana Fever v. Washington Mystics, 5pm ET, CBS Sports Network
UFC:
- UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v. Till, 5pm ET, ESPN
Golf:
- 3M Open, Third Round, 3pm ET, CBS
Sunday, July 26
NWSL:
- Challenge Cup Final, 10:30am ET, CBS
English Premier League:
- Championship Sunday – 10 matches across NBC networks, 11am ET
Golf:
- 3M Open, Fourth Round, 3pm ET, CBS
MLB:
- New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 1:05pm ET, TBS
- Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 7pm ET, ESPN
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10pm ET, ESPN
WNBA:
- Connecticut Sun v. Minnesota Lynx, 12pm ET, ESPN
- Chicago Sky v. Las Vegas Aces, 3pm ET, ABC
- Dallas Wings v. Atlanta Dream, 5pm ET, CBS Sports Network
Monday, July 27
MLB:
- New York Mets at Boston Red Sox, 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Tuesday, July 28
WNBA:
- Minnesota Lynx v. Seattle Storm, 10pm ET, CBS Sports Network
MLB:
- New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05pm ET, FS1
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros, 9:10pm ET, FS1
Wednesday, July 29
WNBA:
- New York Liberty v. Dallas Wings, 8pm ET, CBS Sports Network
- Atlanta Dream v. Las Vegas Aces, 10pm ET, CBS Sports Network
MLB:
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros, 7:10pm ET, ESPN
- Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels, 10:10pm ET, ESPN
Thursday, July 30
NBA:
- Utah Jazz v. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30pm ET, TNT
- Los Angeles Clippers v. Los Angeles Lakers, 9pm ET, TNT
WNBA:
- Seattle Storm v. Washington Mystics, 6pm ET, ESPN
- Connecticut Sun v. Los Angeles Sparks, 10pm ET, ESPN
MLB:
- Boston Red Sox at New York Mets, 7:15pm ET, FOX
Friday, July 31
NBA:
- Boston Celtics v. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30pm ET, ESPN
- Houston Rockets v. Dallas Mavericks, 9pm ET, ESPN
WNBA:
- Indiana Fever v. Dallas Wings, 8pm ET, CBS Sports Network
- Las Vegas Aces v. Phoenix Mercury, 10pm ET, CBS Sports Network
Saturday, August 1
NBA:
- Miami Heat v. Denver Nuggets, 1pm ET, ESPN
- Utah Jazz v. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30pm ET, ESPN
- New Orleans Pelicans v. Los Angeles Clippers, 6pm ET, ESPN
- Los Angeles Lakers v. Toronto Raptors, 8:30pm ET, ESPN
UFC:
UFC Fight Night: Brunson v. Shahbazyan, 8pm ET, ESPN+
WNBA:
- Los Angeles Sparks v. Seattle Storm, 10pm ET, CBS Sports Network
MLB:
- Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 7:15pm ET, FOX
Sunday, August 2
NBA:
- Portland Trail Blazers v. Boston Celtics, 3:30pm ET, ABC
- Milwaukee Bucks v. Houston Rockets, 8:30pm ET, ABC
WNBA:
- Phoenix Mercury v. New York Liberty, 1pm ET, ESPN
- Dallas Wings v. Las Vegas Aces, 6pm ET, ESPN2
MLB:
- Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, 7pm ET, ESPN
Formula 1:
Rolex British Grand Prix, 9:05am ET, ESPN
NASCAR:
-
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 3pm ET, NBC Sports
Read more:
The NBA MVP frontrunner duped everyone into thinking he didn’t have access to a hoop during quarantine while secretly improving the biggest weakness in his game
New world No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm took a 2-stroke penalty after hitting a Tiger Woods-like shot of a lifetime, and it cost one unlucky bettor $US150,000
LeBron James reportedly stayed in ‘remarkable’ shape to prepare for a unique opportunity to add to his legacy
Motorsports fans in Poland erected 21 cranes outside their local stadium in an ingenious ploy to watch some live action
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.